Celtic fans elated with Scott Bain's display against Valencia

21 February, 2019 Celtic, Europa League, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Valencia picked up a 1-0 win over Celtic in the Europa League tonight.

Despite the defeat, Celtic were impressive and their fans will be proud of the performance.

After having lost 2-0 at Parkhead in the first leg, Celtic were left with a lot to do at the Mestalla today.

Brendan Rodgers won’t be happy with his side’s European campaign this season but there are a lot of positives to build upon.

Goalkeeper Scott Bain was in inspiring form for the visitors. His calming presence at the back allowed Celtic to defend with more confidence.

The Scottish shot stopper displayed his excellent reflexes against the La Liga side today.

Bain has surely nailed down the starting spot at Celtic now and he will be hoping to do the same at the international level as well.

Celtic fans were very impressed with his performance today and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Here are some of the best ones.

