Celtic fans elated with Scott Bain’s display against Valencia

Valencia picked up a 1-0 win over Celtic in the Europa League tonight.
Despite the defeat, Celtic were impressive and their fans will be proud of the performance.
After having lost 2-0 at Parkhead in the first leg, Celtic were left with a lot to do at the Mestalla today.
Brendan Rodgers won’t be happy with his side’s European campaign this season but there are a lot of positives to build upon.
Goalkeeper Scott Bain was in inspiring form for the visitors. His calming presence at the back allowed Celtic to defend with more confidence.
The Scottish shot stopper displayed his excellent reflexes against the La Liga side today.
Bain has surely nailed down the starting spot at Celtic now and he will be hoping to do the same at the international level as well.
Celtic fans were very impressed with his performance today and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.
Here are some of the best ones.
Scott Bain was unreal tonight
— Caitlin (@caitbunton) February 21, 2019
Scott Bain made some absolutely cracking saves tonight. More than deserves his spot in the team.
— Natz (@natz_1888) February 21, 2019
Plenty positives to take from that, Scott Bain is undoubtedly the best keeper in Scotland. Until next campaign.
— ross (@rossaitkennn_) February 21, 2019
Scott Bain MOTM for me, good performance from celtic tonight…. Onto Sunday now, let’s concentrate on the treble treble 🍀
— Sharron Thomson (@mrsforrest1888) February 21, 2019
Fantastic performance from the bhoys ….Scott Bain and Johnny Hayes bn outstanding tonite …for me anyway …..onwards for the treble treble x
— Mairi reilly (@Mairireilly1) February 21, 2019
Scott Bain cemented himself as our number 1 tonight
— Liam. (@liamd67) February 21, 2019
A decent performance tonight from Celtic albeit the usual failures. Big plus is Scott Bain – we have a good keeper.
— Damien Maguire (@Deebhoy) February 21, 2019
End of the day Scott Bain was class tonight 👏🏻🔥
— Kerry Gillespie (@KerryGillespiex) February 21, 2019
Scott bain was fantastic👏🏻
— Ryannn (@RyannnMcG) February 21, 2019