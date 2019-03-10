Celtic fans are unhappy with Lennon’s decision to play Oliver Burke upfront

Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Neil Lennon’s side struggled to break down the away defence and he will be disappointed with the two dropped points.
The Hoops are in a title race and they are expected to win games like these, especially at home.
Celtic could have gone 10 points clear at the top of the table if they had beaten Aberdeen yesterday.
Neil Lennon’s decision to start Oliver Burke as his striker did not go down too well with the fans.
Celtic fans want their new manager to stick with Odsonne Edouard as the number nine going forward.
The home side lacked sharpness in the attack yesterday and Edouard starting would have given them more cutting edge up front.
It seems that Lennon’s choice has backfired. Burke did well against Aberdeen but he is better as a wide player. Also, he lacks the natural instincts of a striker.
Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to the decision.
Some #Celtic fans questioning Neil Lennon’s team selection. His starting Xl was as I thought.But Edouard would always get my vote over Burke as main striker. Henderson didn’t match Dons physicality, Sinclair poor & changes needed at HT.
But Johnston ahead of Weah?
Strange call.
Burke isn’t a centre forward man. Eddy needs to play every game.
Team aren’t taking enough shots but tbf Aberdeen aren’t interested in playing football. Get home with a nil nil draw is their plan.
Edouard if fit should be starting every single game for Celtic. Don’t care how good Burke is a makeshift number 9. Eddy is head and shoulders above anyone in Scotland imo. #CelticFC #CELABE
He’s doing well. Just need a striker on. Get Burke wide, or off.
Eddy terrorised them in a 30min cameo last game, should be starting. Burke has done well but he ain’t a proper striker.
Eddie should have started, Aberdeen played deep and Burke had nowhere to run. Eddie can play football in the box
