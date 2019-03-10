Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic fans are unhappy with Lennon’s decision to play Oliver Burke upfront

10 March, 2019


Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Neil Lennon’s side struggled to break down the away defence and he will be disappointed with the two dropped points.

The Hoops are in a title race and they are expected to win games like these, especially at home.

Celtic could have gone 10 points clear at the top of the table if they had beaten Aberdeen yesterday.

Neil Lennon’s decision to start Oliver Burke as his striker did not go down too well with the fans.

Celtic fans want their new manager to stick with Odsonne Edouard as the number nine going forward.

The home side lacked sharpness in the attack yesterday and Edouard starting would have given them more cutting edge up front.

It seems that Lennon’s choice has backfired. Burke did well against Aberdeen but he is better as a wide player. Also, he lacks the natural instincts of a striker.

Here is how the Celtic fans reacted to the decision.

