Celtic eyeing up a move for Yannick Bolasie

Celtic are interested in signing the Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.
The 30-year-old is unwanted at Goodison Park and the Toffees are ready to move him on.
According to Goal.com, Rennes and Besiktas want to sign the winger as well.
He was close to joining CSKA Moscow after the two clubs agreed on a fee. However, Bolasie decided against moving to Russia in the end.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Everton do not want him and therefore they are likely to accept a reasonable offer for him.
If Celtic manage to land him, it would certainly improve them.
The 30-year-old is good enough to shine in the Scottish League. He has a couple of years left at the top level and Lennon should look to sign him.
Bolasie should be able to make an immediate impact at Celtic and he could be a key player for them.
The Hoops have the money to pull this off, especially after Tierney’s sale.
It remains to be seen whether they are willing to submit an offer for the player. Bolasie will want to play regularly and if Celtic can give him such assurances, it shouldn’t be too hard to convince him.