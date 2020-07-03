Celtic eyeing up a move for Vaclav Hladky

Celtic are thought to be keen on the former St Mirren keeper Vaclav Hladky.

Neil Lennon’s side are on the lookout for a new keeper and the move for Fraser Forster has proven to be difficult. The Saints ace was on loan at Celtic this past season and the Hoops want to sign him permanently.





However, the finances involved have complicated the deal.

As per Football Insider, Hladky is an alternative to Forster. It will be interesting to see if Celtic make their move for the 29-year-old now.

The Czech keeper is a free agent right now and he could prove to be a superb addition for a bargain. He has done well in the SPL over the last year and a half. He has been linked with Rangers as well.

Celtic need to sign a quality keeper and it remains to be seen who they end up with. They will be going for their tenth title in a row next year and Lennon cannot afford to take any risks.

Although Hladky is well-settled in the SPL and he has the necessary experience as well, Forster would be a much better signing for the Hoops.

It remains to be seen whether they can lure him back to Parkhead in the coming months.