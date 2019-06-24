Celtic eyeing up a move for Tomas Kalas

Celtic are interested in signing the Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas this summer.
According to The Sun, the Hoops are keen on improving their defence and they are looking at the likes of Christopher Jullien and Scott McKenna as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants make a move for Kalas in the coming weeks now.
The 26-year-old was on loan at Bristol City last season and he managed to impress. If Celtic come up with a reasonable offer, Chelsea might just accept it.
The Blues do not need the money but Kalas isn’t a first team player. A permanent move might be ideal for them and the player.
Kalas will want to remove the uncertainties surrounding his future and he might be keen on a permanent move as well.
A move to Celtic will allow him to play regular first-team football at a high level. Also, they can offer him European football every season.
It will be interesting to see where the Chelsea defender ends up this summer. In theory, a move to Celtic makes perfect sense and Scottish side should look to get the deal over the line.
Kalas would be an ideal addition to Celtic’s back four next season. The centre back can play as a right back as well and he will improve Lennon’s side defensively.