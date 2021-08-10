Celtic eyeing up a move for Thomas Henry

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a move away from Parkhead this summer and the Hoops have identified Thomas Henry as his replacement.

According to Daily Record, Edouard is on the radar of Brighton and Hove Albion and Roma this summer.

Celtic must look to bring in adequate replacements if the Frenchman moves on and Henry seems like a superb fit for them.

The 26-year-old OH Leuven striker managed to score 21 goals last season and he could prove to be a quality addition to Celtic’s attack.

Henry could certainly replace Edouard’s goalscoring numbers. Furthermore, the target man could add a different skill-set to the side as well.

The 26-year-old is not just a reliable goal scorer. Henry is also excellent in the air and his ability to hold up the ball and bring others into the play will add a new dimension to Ange Postecoglou’s side. Henry chipped in with 7 assists this past season.

Recently Swansea City tried to sign the striker but their offer of £6 million was turned down.

Celtic should have the resources to pay his asking price once the Edouard exit is confirmed. Apparently, they are hoping to recoup around £18 million for the 23-year-old Frenchman.

The Hoopes have already improved their attack with the signings of Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi this summer and the addition of a reliable goalscorer could complete Postecoglou’s attacking unit for the season.

Update: Celtic have reportedly submitted a £7 million bid for the player.

Read: How Celtic fans reacted to summer signing’s performance at the weekend.