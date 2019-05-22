Celtic eyeing up a move for Rekeem Harper

Celtic have joined the race to sign Rekeem Harper this summer.
The youngster is out of contract soon and Celtic could snap up him on a massive bargain.
According to Express and Star, the Scottish Champions will have to pay FIFA’s standard international compensation package of £235,000 for the player.
West Brom want to hold on to the 19-year-old but the player has not signed an extension yet.
Harper is highly rated in the Championship and he could be a good investment for the future.
As per the report, Celtic have been interested in the player for a while now. Apparently, the former Celtic head of recruitment Lee Congerton was tracking the player before leaving for Leicester City.
The player recently had a VIP tour of Parkhead when he went to Scotland to watch Celtic’s final league game of the season.
The WBA player can operate as a midfielder as well as a forward. He has already established himself as a first team player for the Baggies and he should be able to cope in the Scottish League as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants manage to get the deal over the line now.