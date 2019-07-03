Celtic eyeing up a move for Rekeem Harper

Celtic are looking to sign Rekeem Harper on a free transfer this summer.
The 19-year-old’s contract with West Brom has expired and he has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus.
It will be interesting to see if the Hoops can get the deal over the line.
As per reports (via the Sun), the Scottish champions are prepared to offer Harper a bumper deal if he decides to join them.
Harper is highly rated around England and he could be a superb addition to the Celtic side. They will provide him with the platform to play regularly and develop as a footballer.
The move makes sense for both parties and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Harper is expected to cost a nominal fee of around £300,000 (compensation fee).
If Celtic manage to pull this off, it would be quite a coup for them. Harper has the potential to shine in Scotland and he could develop into a star for them.
The report adds that Neil Lennon watched the player in action last term and the midfielder was a guest at Celtic Park as a VIP on trophy day in May.