Celtic eyeing up a move for Jeremie Frimpong

Celtic are looking to sign the Manchester City right-back Jeremie Frimpong.
As per the Scottish Sun, the Hoops are poised to land the 18-year-old before the window closes.
Frimpong is expected to be a squad option for Neil Lennon for now. He will join on a permanent deal if the agreement is secured before the deadline.
The 18-year-old is highly talented and he could develop into a first-team star for Celtic with time.
It will be interesting to see if he gets any first-team opportunities this season. He could join up with the youth side in order to play regularly.
Frimpong is unlikely to break into Manchester City’s first-team squad anytime soon and therefore the move to Celtic makes a lot of sense for him.
The Scottish giants will be able to develop him and offer him more first-team opportunities over the next few years.
Also, Celtic are a big club and they have a good youth setup in place. It would be the ideal environment for Frimpong to learn the game.
The pacy full-back can play on either side and his versatility will be an added bonus for the team.