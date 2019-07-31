Blog Columns Site News Celtic eyeing up a move for Daniel Sturridge

31 July, 2019

Celtic are thought to be keen on the former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

According to a report from Fanatik (translated by Sportwitness), Rangers and Trabzonspor are keen on the player as well.

Sturridge is a free agent right now and he would be a sensational addition to Neil Lennon’s side.

Despite his regression, he is still good enough to be the best striker in the Scottish League. On a free transfer, it would be a no-brainer for the Hoops.

They should look to do everything they can to sign him this summer.

However, his wages could be a problem for Celtic. Sturridge was a high earner at Liverpool and he will have to accept modest wages in order for the move to happen.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Celtic certainly have more financial muscle than Rangers. However, they might not be able to compete with the finances of other European clubs.

Sturridge has proven himself for club and country in the past and he should be a good addition to any team he joins this summer.

The 29-year-old won the Champions League with Liverpool last season.

