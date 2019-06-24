Celtic eyeing up a move for Boli Mbombo

Celtic have been linked with a move for Boli Mbombo.
According to Daily Mail, the Scottish giants are plotting a move for the highly talented Rapid Vienna full back this summer.
With Kieran Tierney’s future uncertain, Celtic are being linked with quite a few left backs and Mbombo is the latest name in the papers.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic make their move for the defender in the coming weeks. Mbombo is valued at around £3m and he could prove to be a solid addition to Lennon’s side.
The 23-year-old defender is expected to leave the Austrian club this summer. He might be tempted to join the Scottish giants as they are a bigger club than Rapid Vienna.
They can also offer him regular first team football and the chance to play European football.
Mbombo is a cousin of the Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.
As per Daily Mail, Huddersfield and Burnley are interested in the player as well. Celtic might have to move quickly if they want to snap him up this summer.
They cannot afford to be drawn into a bidding war for the player.
Celtic have limited resources and they will have to plan their moves wisely to make the most of it.
Pathetic
— Jim Cunning (@jimcunning1) June 24, 2019
Board are seeing ££££ flashing I’m there eyes ,they will sell KT who are we kidding. More too line boards pockets .and grab a bargain replacement who will end up shite .no ambition .how can they expect too do well in Europe but sell our best .it’s not if they sell its when
— colin gardner (@colingardner54) June 24, 2019
Celtic are defo playing with fire selling there best players not replacing them we need quality this summer keep kt and spend some money
— kilmurray (@kilmurraybhoy) June 24, 2019
Still haven’t spent the Dembele money or the Rodgers payment. Wanting 25 mill for KT and 14 mill for Ntcham and still shopping in the bargain bucket 🙈
— Mercury (@gazsinclair013) June 24, 2019
Mbomboscare
— Doug (@duhgles) June 24, 2019