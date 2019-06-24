Blog Columns Site News Celtic eyeing up a move for Boli Mbombo

Celtic have been linked with a move for Boli Mbombo.

According to Daily Mail, the Scottish giants are plotting a move for the highly talented Rapid Vienna full back this summer.

With Kieran Tierney’s future uncertain, Celtic are being linked with quite a few left backs and Mbombo is the latest name in the papers.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic make their move for the defender in the coming weeks. Mbombo is valued at around £3m and he could prove to be a solid addition to Lennon’s side.

The 23-year-old defender is expected to leave the Austrian club this summer. He might be tempted to join the Scottish giants as they are a bigger club than Rapid Vienna.

They can also offer him regular first team football and the chance to play European football.

Mbombo is a cousin of the Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

As per Daily Mail, Huddersfield and Burnley are interested in the player as well. Celtic might have to move quickly if they want to snap him up this summer.

They cannot afford to be drawn into a bidding war for the player.

Celtic have limited resources and they will have to plan their moves wisely to make the most of it.

