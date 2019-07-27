Celtic eyeing up a move for Antonio Barragan

Celtic are interested in signing another right back this summer.
According to Football Scotland, they are eyeing up a move for Antonio Barragan.
Neil Lennon recently signed Hatem Abd Elhamed but he wants to add more depth to that position.
Barragan has done well in La Liga over the years and he could prove to be a good addition to Celtic’s defence.
He has played for the likes of Deportivo, Valladolid, Real Betis and Valencia over the course of his career and the 32-year-old has the quality and experience to shine in Scotland.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to get the deal over the line.
The 32-year-old is not a key player for Betis and he is unlikely to cost a lot. Last year he made just 13 league appearances for Betis.
Celtic could easily sign him for a reasonable price.
They lost the likes of Lustig, Boyata and Benkovic this summer and Lennon needs to bring in more than one good defender.
Celtic have already signed the likes of Elhamed and Jullien and it will be interesting to see who comes in through the door next.
FC Basel’s Widmer has been linked with the Scottish champions as well.