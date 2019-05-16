Celtic eyeing Chelsea starlet Fikayo Tomori

Celtic are interested in signing the young Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori this summer.
According to Daily Mirror, they want to sign the player on a permanent transfer.
Tomori has impressed on loan at Derby County and it seems that he has caught the attention of the Scottish champions.
The young defender has two years left on his deal at Chelsea and he is unlikely to get any first-team chances with them next season.
Therefore, a move away makes a lot of sense for the 21-year-old player.
If he manages to guide Derby to the Premier League, the Rams might just try to sign him on a permanent deal.
Tomori has been a key player for Frank Lampard’s team and the if the former Chelsea midfielder wants to sign him, the Rams will have an edge over Celtic.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish side submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Judging by his performances in the Championship, it is safe to assume that Tomori could be a real star in the Scottish League next season.
It could prove to be a really good signing for Celtic if they manage to convince the player and pull off the deal.