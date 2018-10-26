Celtic duo injured in the defeat against RB Leipzig

Celtic crashed to a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the Europa League last night.
The Scottish champions struggled to deal with the Bundesliga side’s intensity and efficiency and they were deservedly beaten.
Celtic will need to win the return game at Parkhead now if they want to keep their European campaign alive.
However, three points weren’t the only thing Celtic lost last night. The likes of Jozo Simunovic and Cristian Gamboa picked up injuries for the Scottish side and they will be sidelined for the upcoming games.
Celtic are already plagued with injuries and the latest blow will be very frustrating for Brendan Rodgers. The likes of Rogic, Brown, Griffiths and Benkovic are still recovering.
Simunovic and Gamboa are now ruled out of Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Hearts.
It will be interesting to see how Rodgers copes with the injury issues now. Celtic will need to win on Sunday after the midweek result.
The fans will be expecting a reaction and the Scottish giants must return to winning ways immediately.