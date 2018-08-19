Celtic defender Kieran Tierney at £10m would be a masterstroke signing from Tottenham boss Pochettino

According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney during the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old Scotland International was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s top targets this summer, but Spurs baulked at paying £20 million for his signature.
However, Celtic’s failure to reach Champions League group stages means they are in a financial shortfall. And Spurs could be looking to take advantage of that by making a cut-price £10 million offer for Tierney, who is arguably the best left-back in the Scottish Premiership.
Could be a masterstroke signing
Tierney is one of the rising talents in world football and is a key player for Brendan Rodgers’ side. He is passionate about playing for Celtic and it won’t be easy to prise him away.
Having said that, Spurs are a big club and can lure him with the attraction of Champions League football and big wages. Strong in tackling, excellent positional awareness, and equally brilliant in crossing – he would be absolutely perfect for Pochettino’s system.
Furthermore, with Danny Rose facing an uncertain future and likely to be sold in the near future – either on loan or permanently – Tierney could be an ideal replacement for the England left-back.
Tierney is reportedly on £15k-per-week wages and Spurs can easily double or treble that to lure him away from Parkhead. It won’t be easy though, but if Pochettino can convince him to join him at the London club on a cut-price deal, it would represent a masterstroke signing from him.