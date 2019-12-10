Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong wants to become the world’s best player

Celtic secured their first silverware of the season on Sunday, beating bitter rivals Rangers to the Scottish League Cup in a keenly-contested clash.
Neil Lennon’s men spent the last 27 minutes of the game with one less player after Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for fouling Alfredo Morelos in the box.
The youngster’s red-card didn’t prove costly, though, as Fraser Forster saved the Colombian’s penalty, while Celtic held on to their lead – which came courtesy of Christopher Jullien’s 60th-minute header.
Frimpong was playing in his first final since arriving from Manchester City in the summer, and he is already looking forward to winning the biggest individual prizes in the game, as well as the World Cup and Champions League.
“I want to be the best player there is. I want to play for the biggest team ever. I want to win the Champions League. I want to hold the World Cup,” the 19-year-old told Sportsmail prior to Sunday’s final.
“I want to win as many trophies as I can. Look at Virgil Van Dijk there’s the example. Played for Celtic; four years later he nearly wins the Ballon D’Or at Liverpool. He was so close. So can I be the best player there is? Yeah, I think I can be. Celtic can help me with that.
“The history here is crazy. They are so good – one of the biggest teams there is. So I hope I can be the best here. But that only comes with hard work and commitment and that’s what I’m going to produce to make it happen.”
The Ghanian caught the eyes of Celtic boss Lennon during City’s Under-23 friendly win against Celtic’s development side at Lennoxtown last season, and he was signed in a four-year deal worth £350,000 – rising to £1 million with add-ons.
City included a sell-on clause that entitles them to 30% of any fee Frimpong commands anytime he leaves Parkhead, and if he keeps improving at this rate, there is no doubt he will command a sizeable transfer fee when moving to his next club.
The Celtic right-back can also play on the wings, and having spent nine years in City’s academy, he brings loads of quality to the table and has shown flashes so far.
Can he go on to fulfill his lofty dreams? Only time will tell.