Celtic defender Filip Benkovic comments on Europa League clash vs RB Leipzig

Celtic will face RB Leipzig away from home in their next Europa League clash on Thursday, and Filip Benkovic is already relishing the challenge.
Benkovic, who joined the Bhoys in the summer on loan from Leicester, has settled in nicely at his new club. He has quickly formed a solid partnership at the back with Belgian international Dedryck Boyata, and is proving to everyone why Leicester paid £13m for his signature.
The Bundesliga side will arguably present Celtic’s biggest threat to landing a runners-up spot in the group in order to progress to the knockout stages.
However, Benkovic is not only excited with the challenge but is looking to keep a clean sheet in Germany as well.
“It can be our toughest game. But we have one clean sheet – why not another?” said Benkovic, as quoted by the Evening Times.
“European football is top for me. These games against teams like Leipzig are special because the players are all international level and they are main players in the national teams.
“It’s a challenge for us to see where we are and to try and be competitive.
“We want to compete and to show that to everyone.
“They played very good football last year – even Bayern Munich could not say this was a certain three points because of the level Leipzig have reached.
“But we can’t go there to give up. We must fight for the 90 minutes and try to get some points.”
His latest comments should excited the Celtic fans. It has come from a 20-year-old who is already bubbling with enthusiasm and confidence.
It goes to show how passionate he is about the game, and that he is not afraid to take on the challenge. The way he spoke gives an impression of a leader who is motivating his team to give their best.
Brendan Rodgers will be very pleased to have such a strong personality in his side.