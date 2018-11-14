Celtic decided not to sign Seamus Coleman in 2009 despite offering him a trial

Celtic missed out on the chance to sign Coleman Seamus some nine years ago.
According to Aberdeen star Niall McGinn, he met the Everton right-back at the club having a trial upon his arrival in 2009, but he was never offered a permanent deal as the Hoops weren’t fully convinced of his quality.
Coleman had just left League of Ireland Premier Division side Sligo Rovers back then, but only the Toffees could recognize his huge potential and they offered £60,000 for his signature.
McGinn reckons Celtic losing out on Republic of Ireland international was a ‘massive disappointment’ given how his career has since turned out.
“To think that Celtic didn’t sign him was a massive disappointment for them,” the former Hoops star told The Scottish Sun.
“Certainly when you look at the unbelievable career he has gone on to have at a top level with Everton.”
Coleman has remained Everton’s first-choice right-back since returning from his Blackpool loan in 2010, and continues to wax stronger.
The 30-year-old, who has 47 caps for country has gone on to play more than 220 EPL games for the Goodison Park outfit.
The 2013-14 season remains his best till date, as he was named in the PFA Team of the Year, while also emerging as Everton Player’s Player of the Year and Everton Supporter’s Player of the Year.
Celtic certainly missed out on a huge player, and an unavoidable sense of what might have been will surely remain with the club and fans.