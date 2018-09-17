Celtic could sign Sean Longstaff after Rangers missed out on him

Glasgow Rangers were reportedly keen on bringing Sean Longstaff to the Ibrox club during the summer transfer window. However, they face competition with Celtic now keen on the midfielder.
The Gers were one of the clubs interested in signing the 20-year-old midfielder. They had tracked his progress for a while but failed to get a deal over the line.
Rangers could regret failing to sign him as reports from The Chronicle suggest that arch-rivals Celtic have joined the race for his signature.
The young midfielder is considered to be one of Newcastle’s brightest prospects, but he has failed to break into Rafael Benitez’s starting plans.
Celtic watched him recently during Newcastle’s U23 game. Longstaff is a highly talented player and could improve Brendan Rodgers’ options for the second half of the season.
His contract expires in 2019, and Celtic could get him at a bargain price if they sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January.
Rangers identified his talent way before Celtic, and they would certainly hope that the transfer doesn’t go through or that Longstaff does not excel at Parkhead.