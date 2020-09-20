Celtic could return for Omar Colley this summer

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Sampdoria defender Omar Colley this summer.

According to reports (h/t Sportwitness), the Scottish champions could return for the centre back with an offer soon.





Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with a move away from Celtic this summer and if the Norwegian defender decides to move on, Colley could be a decent replacement.

According to reports, Celtic tabled an offer of around €10-12 million for the defender previously but Sampdoria were not keen on selling the 27-year-old for that amount.

It will be interesting to see if Celtic can agree on a deal with the Italian outfit for Colley.

The Hoops have already signed Shane Duffy from Brighton to improve their defence and Colley could prove to be another wise investment.

Celtic have done well in the league so far but there is a lot of scope for improvement. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to win their tenth title in a row.

The Hoops looked vulnerable against Livingston last night and someone like Colley would defensive quality and depth to Lennon’s squad.

He could form a quality partnership with Duffy at the back if he moves to Parkhead.