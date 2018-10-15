Celtic could lose Arzani, Rodgers guilty of mistreating youngster

According to The World Game, Celtic risk losing Daniel Arzani if he doesn’t make his debut in the next six weeks. The left-winger, who joined from Manchester City on loan this season, has yet to feature under Brendan Rodgers and could be recalled if he continues to be on the periphery.
Arzani signed a two-year loan deal with Celtic over the summer but the lack of playing time is likely to see him return to the Etihad Stadium and try his hand at another club. City won’t be pleased to see their youngster not developing, as it was previously expected that he would feature heavily due to his potential.
If January comes around and the 19-year-old is still failing to make the matchday squad, Arzani’s time at Parkhead will likely be up. The Australian international, who has scored one goal in five games for his country, won’t want to waste his time in Scotland if the manager is unwilling to utilise him.
The World Game say Arzani had offers from the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and France before he joined Celtic, so the door could be open to another loan move in Europe. He’s at least expected to get minutes for the national team to tide himself over.
