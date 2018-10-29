Blog Columns General Football News Celtic could be without Kouassi, Ntcham, Brown, Griffiths, Simunovic and Gamboa for Dundee clash

Celtic could be without Kouassi, Ntcham, Brown, Griffiths, Simunovic and Gamboa for Dundee clash

29 October, 2018 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League


Celtic could be without six players ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Dens Park to face Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership clash, with Eboue Kouassi, Olivier Ntcham, Scott Brown, Leigh Griffiths, Jozo Simunovic and Cristian Gamboa likely to miss out.

Celtic reported that Kouassi picked up a knee injury in Sunday’s League Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen while Ntcham had a hamstring problem after the game. Brown was ruled out for three weeks with a calf injury last week so he will definitely miss the Dundee clash. Brendan Rodgers’ recent admission on Leigh Griffiths suggests he’ll be absent too.

Simunovic was stretched off the pitch in the Europa League on Thursday while Gamboa recently took to Twitter and vowed to return stronger. That means Celtic could be missing a lot of first-team players for their meeting with Dundee, but Rodgers’ men are coming off the back of fine league form – three consecutive wins.

The Hoops are currently third in the Premiership with 19 points from nine games this season, having lost just one of their last seven. A win against Dundee on Wednesday could see them go second in the table and narrow the deficit to leaders Hearts to just three points.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Can Everton find their answer to Virgil van Dijk in Yerry Mina?
McCoist says he ‘would’ve driven’ Rodgers ‘down the M6’ to join Villa

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.