Celtic closing in on Eddie Howe appointment

Celtic are thought to be closing in on the appointment of Eddie Howe as their new manager.

According to Daily Record, contractual reasons are delaying his appointment and the announcement is likely to be made once Bournemouth’ season is over.





Apparently, the 43-year-old manager is set to pocket a massive bonus from Bournemouth if they manage to secure promotion.

The report adds that the Scottish giants are hoping to confirm his appointment within the next fortnight and the 43-year-old remains committed to taking over as the club’s new manager.

Howe is set to bring in technical director Richard Hughes and the likes of Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone along with him to Parkhead next season.

Celtic have had a very disappointing season this year and cross-town rivals Rangers have managed to win the League title in an unbeaten season.

The Hoops will be determined to reclaim their domestic crown next year and they are in need of a manager who can rebuild the side and give them an identity in terms of playing style.

SL View: Howe is the perfect fit for Celtic

Howe did an impressive job rebuilding Bournemouth from the lower leagues to the Premier League and he could be the ideal manager to get Celtic back on track.

The 43-year-old could lose some of his key players like Odsonne Edouard this summer and it remains to be seen how he replaces them.

Howe has a massive challenge ahead of him but there is no doubt that he has the ability to shine at Parkhead over the next few years.

He managed to nurture young players at Bournemouth and the Cherries played an attractive style of football under his management. Celtic are in need of something similar right now.

Howe will have to build a talented young side at Parkhead and introduce a fresh playing style that will entertain the fans.

That said, the pressure to win trophies at a club like Celtic will be massive and Howe must ensure that his side are competitive during the rebuild.