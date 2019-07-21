Celtic close to signing Andrea Bertolacci

Celtic have been linked with a move for Andrea Bertolacci this summer.
According to a report from Calcio Buzz (translated by Daily Record), the Scottish champions want to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.
The report claims that the agreement is close. Apparently, the move is imminent.
The midfielder has played for Roma before he joined AC Milan and there is no doubt that he is good enough to shine in the Scottish league.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic manage to get the deal over the line. He will add calmness and composure to the Celtic midfield next season.
On a free transfer, it would be quite a coup for the Scottish outfit and they should look to get the deal across the line as soon as possible.
If they wait any longer, Bertolacci could have other options on the table. The last thing Celtic want is a bidding war.
They will not be able to compete with other European clubs in terms of wages.
However, they can offer him regular first team football and the chance to shine in the Champions League.
The move could prove to be ideal for both parties and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.