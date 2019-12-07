Celtic boss Neil Lennon refuses to answer questions on how Steven Gerrard has done so far at Rangers

Celtic and Rangers clash at Hampden Park tomorrow in the Scottish League Cup final, and both teams have a lot to play for.
Hoops boss Neil Lennon is more than keen to win a domestic treble this season, while Light Blues manager Steven Gerrard will pull out all the stops in an attempt to stop him.
It has been three trebles in a row for Celtic, and they remain favorites ahead of Sunday’s clash.
Without a doubt, Rangers pose a huge threat to Celtic’s ambition, and Lennon and his bhoys won’t be underestimating them.
BBC pundit and former Hoops striker asked Lennon ahead of the League Cup final:
“Steven Gerrard, what do you think of the job he has done so far?”
But Lennon wasn’t going to pay the Rangers boss any form of compliment, replying:
“Don’t ask me that. It’s not my place to comment on other managers.”
"Don't ask me that. It's not my place to comment on other managers."
Neil Lennon and @chris_sutton73 played in the same Celtic team…
But that means little in an interview 👀#NoFilterFitba coming very soon… pic.twitter.com/eRSk8V5RXA
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 7, 2019
It’s the first time Rangers will be playing in a cup final since 2011 and the first Old Firm final since 2016 promises to be a huge clash.