Celtic boss Neil Lennon refuses to answer questions on how Steven Gerrard has done so far at Rangers

7 December, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Celtic and Rangers clash at Hampden Park tomorrow in the Scottish League Cup final, and both teams have a lot to play for.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon is more than keen to win a domestic treble this season, while Light Blues manager Steven Gerrard will pull out all the stops in an attempt to stop him.

It has been three trebles in a row for Celtic, and they remain favorites ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Without a doubt, Rangers pose a huge threat to Celtic’s ambition, and Lennon and his bhoys won’t be underestimating them.

BBC pundit and former Hoops striker asked Lennon ahead of the League Cup final:

“Steven Gerrard, what do you think of the job he has done so far?”

But Lennon wasn’t going to pay the Rangers boss any form of compliment, replying:

“Don’t ask me that. It’s not my place to comment on other managers.”

It’s the first time Rangers will be playing in a cup final since 2011 and the first Old Firm final since 2016 promises to be a huge clash.

