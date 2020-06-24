Celtic boss Neil Lennon raves about Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has raved about Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin on BBC Sport (7:19pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020).

Lennon believes that Saint-Maximin is a “magnificent” player, and has said that the winger is “great to watch”.





The Celtic boss made the comments while watching the 23-year-old winger in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against Aston Villa at St. James’ Park on Wednesday evening.

Lennon said about Saint-Maximin on BBC Sport (7:19pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020): “Allan Saint-Maximin is just magnificent. Magnificent strength, control but he just let himself down with the finish.

“The attributes that he’s got, if he can polish them off, he’d be a brilliant player. He’s great to watch.

Stats

Against Villa on Wednesday evening, Saint-Maximin took three shots which were not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 73.9%, took 52 touches, attempted 10 dribbles, and made two clearances, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the French winger has made 17 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Brilliant footballer

Saint-Maximin has been one of the best players for Newcastle this season, and the 23-year-old is a truly brilliant winger.

The Frenchman scores goals, creates chances for his teammates, dribbles, passes the ball well, and also helps out defensively.

Given that Saint-Maximin is only 23 years of age, it is safe to say that he will only get better and improve in the coming years.