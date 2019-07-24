Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Celtic boss Neil Lennon: Kieran Tierney to Arsenal move not happening

24 July, 2019 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has delivered that one piece of news that the Bhoys fans have been dying to hear all summer long.

Lennon has confirmed that Kieran Tierney’s proposed move to Arsenal is ‘not happening’.

“The deal, as far as I’m aware, is not happening,” Lennon said as quoted by Sky Sports. “We are delighted about that and it’s just a question of appeasing his mind now.

“As far as I am aware, it is finished. I don’t know if Arsenal are going to meet our valuation. So it is basically as you were.”

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move for Tierney this summer, but the Gunners have failed to meet Celtic’s £25 million valuation of the player.

Arsenal made an opening offer in the region of £15 million, before returning with an improved structured bid worth £25 million. Celtic were demanding more cash upfront and were not happy with the Gunners’ proposed structure of the deal that included various add ons.

With Arsenal reluctant to meet Tierney’s asking price, Celtic seem to have run out of patience. There is no indication that Arsenal will at all meet that asking price, and it seems the Scotland left-back could be playing his football at Parkhead next season.

