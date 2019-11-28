Celtic boss Neil Lennon confirms interest in Wanyama

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed to Daily Record that he is interested in Victor Wanyama.
The former Celtic star has fallen out of favour at Tottenham and a move away from the Premier League club would be good for his career.
Wanyama needs to play more often at this stage of his career and a move back to Celtic would give him that opportunity.
Celtic need a midfield anchor like him and the 28 year old would certainly improve them a lot.
Wanyama has shown his quality in the Premier League with Spurs and Southampton. He would be a superb signing for Celtic.
A signing like him will galvanize the whole squad and the fan base. It would give Celtic the necessary boost to go on and defend their title this season.
The Hoops have done well so far but they could use some additions in January. Wanyama’s arrival will freshen up the squad and add some much needed competition at the heart of the midfield.
Lennon has pointed out that affordability is an issue as far as the Wanyama deal is concerned. It will be interesting to see if Celtic can agree on a deal with Spurs in January.
Lennon said: “(We’re looking) for a player like Wanyama, it’s about availability. They (Tottenham) have had a change of manager, then there’s affordability. Would I like Wanyama in the building? Of course. But it may not be an area we are looking to add to because of the way the midfield is functioning.”
The Londoners could sell for a reasonable price because of Wanyama’s status at the club. The powerful defensive midfielder is clearly unwanted and Mourinho might look to free up his wages.