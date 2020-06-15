Celtic boss Neil Lennon comments on why Rangers’ Steven Gerrard gets linked with EPL jobs & he doesn’t

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will further establish himself as a Hoops legend if he leads the side to 10-in-a-row next season and beats Rangers to the top prize.

The 48-year-old helped the Parkhead outfit to three successive league titles during his first stint in charge and has already landed back-to-back titles since returning last season.





Lennon is without a doubt a great manager, but he never appears to be on the radar of English clubs.

However, his Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard, who has spent just two years in the dugout, was linked with Derby County last summer and is widely tipped to take charge of Liverpool someday.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton was curious to know how Lennon feels about it, and he asked him during an interview for Sportsmail.

SUTTON: When Premier League jobs come up down south, or even Championship jobs, I don’t see your name linked. Doesn’t that make you feel under-appreciated?

LENNON: That’s a loaded question! I’m not here to put myself out there to attract other clubs. I’m here to make Celtic and myself better. Sometimes the Scottish game gets a little downplayed but in last year’s Champions League final, we had Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama.

SUTTON: Steven Gerrard gets linked with jobs.

LENNON: It doesn’t bother me. Steven’s done a very good job at Rangers and he’s got a great profile. I just go about getting on with things here… Sometimes, speculation can be very unsettling for a manager. It can make you take your eye off the ball. I’m quite happy, really happy, with what I’m doing at Celtic. If there’s speculation surrounding me, it’s not welcome at the moment.

Gerrard established himself as a Liverpool hero before leaving the Premier League as a player, and that has played a huge role in helping to boost his profile.

He will definitely get a job in the English Premier League or Championship going forward, and it remains to be seen if Lennon would love such work.

His predecessor at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, jumped at the chance to manage in the English top-flight again mid-way through last season, and should such an opportunity comes knocking going forward, Lennon could be keen.

He continues to prove himself in the Scottish Premiership and clubs down south will definitely start having him on their radars should he start doing so on the European stage.