Celtic boss Neil Lennon comments on Leigh Griffiths

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has told The Scottish Sun that he does not plan to send Leigh Griffiths out on loan in the summer transfer window.

Griffiths was not part of the Celtic squad for their pre-season training camp in France due to fitness issues.





The former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker was left behind in Scotland, as the Glasgow giants faced Nice, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain in friendly matches in France.

The 29-year-old striker returned to training overweight, as reported by The Scottish Sun, but Celtic manager Lennon does not plan to loan him out this summer.

Lennon told The Scottish Sun when asked about sending Griffiths out on loan: “I’m not even considering that at the minute. He’s been coming on but we’ll assess him when we get back.”

Celtic stay

Griffiths – who joined Celtic from Wolves in January 2014 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £1 million – is an important player for Celtic and is essentially the second-choice striker in the squad behind Odsonne Edouard.

The 29-year-old striker has had personal problems in recent times, but he was doing well on the pitch before lockdown.

If the former Dundee striker can return to fitness, then he will be an asset for the Hoops, who are aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row next season.

According to Celtic’s official website, Griffiths has scored 115 goals in 243 appearances for the Glasgow giants.