Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers comments on January transfer plans

Ahead of Celtic’s Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park, Brendan Rodgers has shared his plans in the January transfer window.
The highly successful Celtic manager has suggested that he will hold talks with a potential January target on Monday.
Whether Celtic win or lose on Sunday, it seems Rodgers is really keen to do some business in the January transfer window.
“I ask people to celebrate success, I want them to enjoy it, but I think sometimes when you are the leader you tend to look for the next experience,” said Rodgers as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
“And very quickly, for some reason, that’s my next thought, you know.
“So I know that after the game on Sunday, I’ll be flying out to speak to a player on Monday, so there won’t be any big celebration whatever it is, or not, whatever way it is.
Celtic to remain busy in January?
The summer transfer window has been a disaster for the Bhoys. Celtic lost a key player in Moussa Dembele who joined Lyon on a big money move.
Signing a forward could be a priority for Rodgers, but immediate attention should be given to signing a quality centre-back.
Dedryck Boyata will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Celtic may cash in on him if there is a solid offer on the table.
Celtic need reinforcement in the squad and the Hoops fans should be excited to hear that Rodgers has already started making plans for January recruitments.