Celtic are ready to pay the asking price for Georgios Giakoumakis

Celtic have been heavily linked with a move for VVV Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis this summer.

According to recent reports, Werder Bremen were also keen on signing the player, but they have now dropped out of the race to sign the Greek international.

As per De Telegraaf (h/t Sport Witness), the latest development has put Celtic in the driving seat.

The Scottish giants are prepared to meet the asking price for the 26-year-old, and a deal could be concluded soon.

It was recently reported that Celtic had agreed to pay around £2.1 million for the striker, which is great value in today’s market.

The Hoops need to bring in a quality goalscorer to support Odsonne Edouard, and Giakoumakis had an outstanding season in the Eredivisie last year.

He scored 26 goals in 30 league games for the Dutch outfit. There is no doubt that he could be a reliable goalscorer for Celtic.

The striker is at the peak of his powers right now and could make an immediate impact at Parkhead if Celtic complete the signing.

Edouard has been linked with a move away from the Scottish club, and Giakoumakis could be an ideal replacement if he decides to move on.

