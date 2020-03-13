Blog Columns Site News Celtic announce Adidas partnership

Celtic have announced a five-year deal with sports manufacturers Adidas.

The partnership will start from the 1st of July 2020, Celtic have announced.

The partnership with Adidas is thought to be more lucrative. Celtic currently have a £25million contract with New Balance which expires at the end of this season.

The extra money from the Adidas deal will certainly help Celtic a lot. They will have to add to their squad during the summer transfer window and the extra bit of money from the partnership could increase their transfer warchest.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how the Celtic fans react to Adidas’ kits over the next few seasons. Since New Balance took over from Nike in 2015, the fans have given mixed reviews to their designs.

Celtic need to take these steps commercially to compete in Europe and the fans will be hoping for more of the same going forward.

The Scottish giants are far behind the Premier League clubs economically and they will have to try and bridge that gap with time.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to react to the announcement and here are the reactions.

