Celtic and Rangers want Daniel Sturridge

Celtic and Rangers are seriously interested in signing Daniel Sturridge this summer.
According to Fotomac (translated by SportWitness), Fenerbahce are keen on the English forward as well.
Sturridge is a free agent this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
The 29-year-old won the Champions League with Liverpool earlier this month and whoever signs him will have gained a top-class player.
Despite his regression, he remains a very good striker when fit.
He is certainly good enough to take the Scottish League by storm next season. It will be interesting to see if the likes of Celtic and Rangers can persuade him.
His wages could be a big problem for the Scottish sides. Sturridge earned around £120,000-a-week at Liverpool.
Furthermore, Sturridge should have more offers on his table as well and they might be willing to offer him high wages.
It is hard to see Celtic/Rangers competing with that.
There is no doubt that it would be a game-changing signing for both clubs but they simply cannot afford Sturridge right now.
The 29-year-old scored just 4 goals for Liverpool last season and he will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football next year.