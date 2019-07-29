Celtic and Leeds should consider Bree to solve right-back crisis

Celtic desperately need a right-back this summer after releasing Cristian Gamboa and Mikael Lustig. The Hoops are left with Anthony Ralston who made just three Scottish Premiership appearances last season. Neil Lennon can use Hatem Abd Elhamed and Kristoffer Ajer in makeshift roles, but he also needs a natural to be a regular in the first-team.
Leeds are having a similar issue. The Whites loaned out Lewie Coyle and have suffered an injury blow to Luke Ayling. The likes of Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi are makeshift options but are only stop-gap options. Like Celtic, Leeds also need a right-back who can challenge for a starting place in 2019/20. One player both clubs should look at is James Bree.
The £23k-per-week defender has been on the periphery at Aston Villa, making 28 appearances in his two-and-a-half years at the club. Bree racked up less than 600 minutes of Championship football last season and was loaned out to Ipswich Town (January 31, 2019 – May 31, 2019) to get first-team football.
He’s unlikely to start ahead of Frederick Guilbert or Ahmed Elmohamady in the Premier League, so a move down the ladder may be necessary. Leeds were offered Bree earlier this summer but Celtic haven’t been linked with the 21-year-old. Whether he’s on their radar remains to be seen, but they should consider a move as they’re running out of time.
