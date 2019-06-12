Blog Columns Site News Celtic agree fee for David Turnbull, fans react

Celtic agree fee for David Turnbull, fans react

12 June, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Celtic have agreed on a deal with Motherwell for David Turnbull.

The highly-rated midfielder will cost around £3m plus add-ons according to BBC.

Turnbull had a very impressive season with Motherwell and the fans will be delighted to see him at Celtic next season.

Celtic needed a goalscoring midfielder like him and he will improve Neil Lennon’s side.

The Scottish giants had a bid rejected for the 19-year-old earlier in the week but they have moved swiftly to secure his services.

Celtic missed out on John McGinn under similar circumstances last summer and it seems that they have learned their lesson this time.

The Scottish champions have agreed to pay the asking price for the midfielder who scored 15 goals last season.

Celtic will want to defend their title next year and they need reinforcements to do that. Signing someone like Turnbull is a step in the right direction.

The midfielder knows the league well and he should be able to make an immediate impact next season.

Here is how some of the Celtic fans have reacted to their latest summer signing on Twitter.

Leicester City keen on Ivan Perisic
West Ham set to seal Pablo Fornals' signing this week

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com