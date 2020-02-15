Celtic ace Greg Taylor raves about Liverpool duo

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has revealed that Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are good examples for him.
The young defender is keen on improving his game and he looks up to the Premier League duo.
He said to Daily Record: “John Kennedy does video analysis with me on my own performances to see what I’ve done well and what could be done differently. If there’s a game on then I’ll watch players who might be direct opponents or, if it’s an English match, I’ll concentrate on the individuals who play in my position. The two at Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy, are obvious ones to look at – the number of goals they create is just ridiculous. They’re good examples for me.”
Taylor also added that he has a good relationship with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson. The Liverpool defender texted Taylor after Celtic’s win over Hearts.
He added: “Andy actually texted me after we beat Hearts to congratulate me. I have a good relationship with him – he’s a top, top player and a good lad as well.
“What a career he’s having! Andy has his own aspirations for this season but hopefully, we’ll get together with Scotland in March and have a good chat.”
The 22-year-old Celtic defender had an impressive game against Hearts and he has done well to make the left-back position his own since his move to Parkhead.
Taylor will be looking to work harder and hold down a regular berth for his country as well. He will know that it will be very difficult to take Andy Robertson’s place in the lineup but the Celtic ace is certainly talented.
The Hoops are in tremendous form right now and they are expected to retain their Scottish Premiership title once again.
Rangers looked promising at one point but the Ibrox outfit have slipped up. They have dropped valuable points in their last few outings and Celtic have a significant lead now.