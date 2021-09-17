Celta Vigo vs Cadiz live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Celta Vigo will be looking to secure their first win of the season when they take on Cadiz in the La Liga clash on Friday night at Estadio de Balaidos.

Both teams are looking to secure their first win, with Cadiz picking up two draws and two defeats from their opening four games.

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Team News

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez are currently injured for the home side, while Miguel Baeza is a doubt for this game.

For Celta, Jon Ander Garrido is injured at the moment while Cala is suspended after he was sent off against Real Sociedad last weekend.

Predicted Celta Vigo line-up: Dituro, Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan, Tapia, Mendez, Suarez, Nolito, Aspas, Mina

Predicted Cadiz line-up: Ledesma; Espino, Haroyan, Fali, Akapo; Jonsson, Alarcon; Fernandez, Lozano, Sanchez; Negredo

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Celta Vigo vs Cadiz from bet365:

Match-winner:

Celta Vigo – 9/20

Draw – 10/3

Cadiz – 6/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 10/11

Under – 10/11

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Prediction

Both the sides are struggling in the league at the moment. Celta Vigo have lost three of their four games so far, and have picked up a draw against Osasuna. They are heading into this game on the back of a heavy 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid.

Cadiz have two points on board and have lost their last two games in the league. They have managed only four goals so far.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 1/1 from bet365

