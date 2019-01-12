Cedric Soares would be a shrewd signing for Everton

Everton have been linked with a move for the Southampton right-back Cedric Soares.
As per Daily Star, Southampton are prepared to sell the Portuguese full back.
The Toffees could certainly use a right back and Soares would be a superb addition. The Saints defender has proven himself at the top level with his country and club.
Seamus Coleman is past his peak and Marco Silva needs to bring in a replacement in order to improve as a side.
Apparently, the player is valued at around £15m and Everton are ready to pay up this month.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement now.
The likes of Digne and Mina have been quite impressive since joining Everton in the summer and Cedric could complete a solid back four for the Toffees.
It would solve a major problem area for Silva as well. And for the price mentioned, Soares should prove to be a shrewd acquisition. The Portuguese defender knows the league well and he has worked with Silva before. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.