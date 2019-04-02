Cedric Soares would be a good signing for Wolves

According to a recent report from Tuttomercatoweb, Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged as a shock candidate to sign Southampton full-back Cedric Soares in the summer transfer window.
Soares joined the Saints in 2015 from Sporting Lisbon for a fee in the region of £3.6 million. His future is up in the air, and Wolves are looking to take a gamble on him.
The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Italian giants Inter Milan where he has been largely disappointing. Inter have made it clear that they will not take up the option to sign Cedric for £9 million.
Ralph Hasenhuttl is seemingly unconvinced with him, and a move away from the club is likely. Wolves could offer him a fresh start, and the player being a client of Jorge Mendes, they have a better chance of landing him as well.
Cedric would be an excellent addition to Wolves’ squad. With loads of Premier League experience, he could offer real competition on the right-hand side of their defence.
Matt Doherty has been a consistent figure for Wolves this season, but Soares can provide him strong competition for places.
He is superb going forward, and his energy could add another dimension to the Wolves’ attack. There’s no doubt that Soares would make Wolves an even stronger team next season.