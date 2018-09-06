Cascarino believes that Pellegrini will be sacked by West Ham

Tony Cascarino has said that he believes that Manuel Pellegrini will be sacked by West Ham.
The Hammers are the only side which has yet to secure a point so far this season and have lost all four of their Premier League games played thus far.
They remain rooted to the bottom of the standings.
Pre-season expectations among fans were high as the club forked out heavily to bring in new talent during the summer transfer window.
However, the East Londoners have so far played poorly and if they do not make drastic changes soon, they could be set for a relegation battle.
Things do not get any easier for the Hammers as their next three League fixtures after the international break are against the likes of Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United.
It remains to be seen whether the Hammers will sack Pellegrini before the game against Everton in two weeks time.
If the Chilean does keep his position, it will be hard to see him retaining his position if the club does lose against Marco Silva’s side.
Writing for the The Times, Cascarino said: “Last year I said after four games that Frank de Boer had to get the sack at Crystal Palace and I’ve got the same feeling with Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham. Given the way they are getting beaten, I cannot see a way out for this team.”