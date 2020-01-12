Carter-Vickers could leave Tottenham after 11 years

Cameron Carter-Vickers recently returned to Tottenham after a disappointing loan spell at Stoke City, but the 22-year-old hasn’t been recalled to play in the first-team. Carter-Vickers could be sold in January if a suitor meets his £4m asking price.
The US international joined Tottenham’s academy in 2009 and progressed through the youth ranks to the first-team in 2016, going on to make four appearances in all competitions. Carter-Vickers’ last outing came in Spurs’ FA Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers (January 28, 2017).
The central defender finds himself behind Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth and now Japhet Tanganga in the pecking order at Tottenham and may have to leave to get regular football.
Due to an ongoing lack of opportunity, Carter-Vickers’ has spent time on loan at Sheffield United (August 25, 2017 – January 15, 2018), Ipswich Town (January 19, 2018 – May 31, 2018), Swansea City (August 25, 2018 – May 31, 2019) and Stoke City (August 8, 2019 – January 2, 2020), but his stock remains low.
He was short of form and playing time at Stoke and isn’t likely to have a future at Tottenham. Whether he can find a decent suitor remains to be seen, however.
