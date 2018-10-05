Carragher names van Dijk as Liverpool’s best player this season

Jamie Carragher believes Virgil van Dijk has been Liverpool’s best player this season. The 27-year-old joined the Reds from Southampton in January 2018 and has gone on to make 31 appearances in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool were crying out for a world-class centre-back to sure up the defence at the time of his signing, and Carragher believes they’re reaping the rewards.
As per the Metro, when asked who’s been Liverpool’s best player this season, he said: “Virgil van Dijk. I think Liverpool look really solid, and they have since he came in. Opposition teams now look at Liverpool and they don’t see that weakness defensively they’ve seen before in Klopp’s team. The front three aren’t quite firing the way they were last season but certainly, at the other end of the pitch, they’re doing their job.”
Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table with 19 points from seven games this season, kept off top spot only by goal difference. The Merseysiders are unbeaten, have conceded only three goals and boast the joint-best defence in the division. Van Dijk has contributed heavily to their success, with the Netherlands international averaging a tackle or interception every 33 minutes in the league. He’s also made 37 clearances – one every 16 minutes.
Klopp has been getting the best from a defence containing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson and now Liverpool have one of the most resilient backlines in the country. Van Dijk has been a leader at the back and a colossus whom opposing strikers fear to face.
Stats from Transfermarkt.