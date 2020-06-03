Carragher has just sent a message to Arsenal regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang future

Jamie Carragher said on The Football Show on Sky Sports Football (9:37am, June 3, 2020) that Arsenal should not sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer transfer window.

The former Liverpool star believes that Aubameyang staying at Arsenal next season will enhance the Gunners’ chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table.

The Gabon international striker is out of contract at the North London outfit in the summer of 2021, and there has been speculation on his future.

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in the former Borussia Dortmund star, according to 90min.com, while The Sun has reported of Manchester United’s interest in the 30-year-old.

Carragher believes that Arsenal should keep hold of Aubameyang, and then try to convince him to sign a new deal next season.

Carragher said about Aubameyang on The Football Show on Sky Sports Football (9:37am, June 3, 2020): “I would keep Aubameyang and see what you could do.

“Could you bring players around that and hopefully have a successful season?

“Maybe in the next 12 months convince him to stay, but if not, I think it gives Arsenal a greater chance of getting into the top four, and that’s where they need to be.”

Stats

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League matches for Arsenal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Last season, the striker scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 36 league appearances for the Gunners, according to WhoScored.

During the second half of the 2017-18 campaign following his move from Dortmund, Aubameyang scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 13 Premier League matches for the North London outfit, according to WhoScored.