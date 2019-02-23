Carlos Corberan raves about Leeds’ Mateusz Bogusz

Leeds United’s U23 head coach Carlos Corberan has heaped praise on Mateusz Bogusz after his display for the development side.
The 17-year-old made his full debut against Nottingham Forest last night and he managed to put in a spectacular display.
Bogusz’ pace, directness and agility made it hard for Forest to deal with. It will be interesting to see his development over the next few months.
The Leeds youth head coach spoke to the media after the game and lavishes praise on the new signing. Corberan believes that Bogusz has the potential to be a special player for Leeds in the coming years.
He said: “I think Mateusz is a young but very talented player. He’s only been here a few weeks at the club. And today was the first time he could play a game. I think he’s a special player. We are going to continue to work with him because I think he can give a lot and bring very positive things for this club.”
The young midfielder needs to adapt to English football before he can be considered for a first team call up.
Plenty of young players have had their chance under Marcelo Bielsa and Bogusz will get his opportunity as well if he continues to impress for the U23 side.
The midfielder will be delighted to hear these comments from the manager and he will be looking to build on this impressive start to his Leeds career.