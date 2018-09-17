Carlos Bacca raves about Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos

Rangers face Villarreal in the Europa League during the midweek.
The Scottish outfit have been very impressive in Europe so far this season and they will be looking to pull off an upset here.
However, Villarreal are a far superior team and it would be no surprise if they picked up an easy win.
Steven Gerrard’s men have been resilient at the back this season and the former Liverpool player will be hoping for more of the same against the La Liga side.
A major issue for the Scottish side will be the absence of Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian is suspended because of his red card against FC Ufa and he won’t be playing here.
Rangers will find it tough to score in Spain without their talisman forward. Lafferty is a good player but Morelos is in red hot form right now and he will be missed.
Colombian striker Carlos Bacca has revealed that Morelos’s absence will be a bonus for his side. He believes that the Rangers forward is a dangerous player.
He said: “Morelos is a really good young player. I spoke to him during the international break and he told me he had been sent off in the last round so he wouldn’t play against us. He was very disappointed about it but it’s good for us because he’s a dangerous player. He did well when he came on in the international against Venezuela – he got a chance to score immediately. Unfortunately, he didn’t take it, but he showed he knows how to get into the right position up front. It’s a pity for him but it’s good for us that he will be missing. He’s a strong boy and he would be a tough opponent so it’s lucky for us he won’t play.”