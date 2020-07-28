Carlo Ancelotti wants Everton to sign Ciro Immobile

Everton will have to improve their squad significantly this summer in order to have a good season next year and Carlo Ancelotti has already started planning his moves in the transfer market.

As per 90min, he has asked the club hierarchy for considerable backing in the market this summer and he wants the Toffees to sign the Italian striker Ciro Immobile.





The 30-year-old has been exceptional for Lazio this season and he could end up winning the European golden boot. He has 37 goals to his name so far this season.

His arrival would improve Everton immensely. Immobile is a proven goalscorer and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Kean.

Immobile would allow Richarlison to play in a more naturally withdrawn role and get involved in the creative side of the game.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince Lazio to sell them their star player now. Apparently, he could cost in excess of £50m. However, Moshiri is prepared to back his manager in the market provided Ancelotti secures a top-six finish next year.

It remains to be seen whether they can get their recruitment right this summer. There is no way Everton can break into the top six without top-class additions to their squad.