Carlo Ancelotti unhappy with Everton’s transfer failings

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is thought to be frustrated with the club’s transfer strategies so far this summer.

The Toffees missed out on the signings of Hojbjerg and Gabriel. Both players were key targets for Ancelotti and the Italian is not happy according to Daily Star.





It will be interesting to see if Everton can sign quality alternatives for the two players in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that Everton need to improve their defence and midfield before the new season starts.

Everton laid out an ambitious project to lure Carlo Ancelotti to the club last season and they will have to back him in the transfer market now.

If they fail to do so, the Italian could look to move on next year.

Everton will be hoping to challenge for the European places next season and they must add depth and quality to their squad in order to achieve their goals.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with the likes of Allan and Maksimovic as well recently and it will be interesting to see if they can bring the two players to the club before the window shuts.

Hojbjerg has signed for Tottenham and Gabriel is closing in on a move to Arsenal.