Carlo Ancelotti sheds light on Everton summer transfer plans

Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Everton will be looking to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Toffees are aiming for a top-four finish this season, and Ancelotti believes that the club is heading in the right direction.





The Italian has claimed recently that Everton will be happy to secure a place in next season’s Europa League.

“I think we are in the right way for what we want to achieve in the future,” said Ancelotti.

It seems the Toffees have already started planning for the summer, with signing a midfielder being a top priority for them.

Jean Phillipe-Gbamin has featured only two times since joining Everton, and it has been a frustrating spell for him on the sidelines.

Ancelotti has suggested that the club is focusing on the fitness of the 25-year-old defensive midfielder and that he can be a ‘good option’ for them.

Ancelotti on signing midfielders this summer: "We are thinking about this. We have to think about the recovery of Gbamin. If Gbamin is ok we have a good option." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) March 12, 2021

Ancelotti has Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph in his ranks.

Delph has been hugely disappointing, and doubts remain over his long-term future at the club. Even if Gbamin returns to full fitness, Everton still need to bolster that department.

In other news, Ancelotti has delivered the latest team news update ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley.