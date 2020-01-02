Carlo Ancelotti sends message to Everton fans following defeat to Manchester City

Everton suffered their first Premier League defeat of manager Carlo Ancelotti’s reign at the hands of Manchester City on New Year’s day, with Gabriel Jesus’ second half brace ending their run of five league games without a loss.
Richarlison pulled one back for the visitors with 19 minutes to go, but the hosts were too much for the Toffees to handle given their superior quality across every area of the pitch.
Everton’s last league defeat came at the hands of Liverpool, and they have since won thrice and drawn twice prior to yesterday.
City didn’t have it easy given how well-drilled Ancelotti’s side were, and they can pick up some positives from the defeat going into weekend’s Merseyside derby.
The Italian manager has sent a message to Everton fans on Twitter following the defeat:
Disappointed to have not started the year winning, but optimistic because the team fought to the end. Let’s keep working! #COYB pic.twitter.com/PvcfRzf4x1
— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) January 1, 2020
Everton visit Anfield on Sunday in the third-round of the F.A Cup, and Ancelotti will be looking to inspire his side to victory.
Liverpool condemned their bitter rivals to a 5-2 defeat when they came visiting a month ago, and it will interesting to see how the Blues respond given the drastic changes that have taken place at Goodison Park over the last couple of weeks.